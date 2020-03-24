Algert Global LLC Purchases 57,868 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 115.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,868 shares during the period. Marten Transport comprises about 0.7% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.20% of Marten Transport worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Marten Transport by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 48,286 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Marten Transport by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 247,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $23.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $926.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

