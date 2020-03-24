Algert Global LLC Purchases New Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. McGrath RentCorp accounts for approximately 0.9% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.16% of McGrath RentCorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

MGRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.85. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

