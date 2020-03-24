Algert Global LLC Sells 9,895 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up approximately 1.3% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $180,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,015,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 and sold 43,805 shares worth $2,475,150. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

