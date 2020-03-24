Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AQN. Scotiabank cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Howard Weil cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of AQN opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

