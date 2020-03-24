Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Elephas Investment Management Ltd

Elephas Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53,818 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 29.4% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $24,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $10,034,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 93,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $11.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.84. 11,677,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,413,728. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

