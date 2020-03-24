Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,305,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 452,379 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.21% of Alibaba Group worth $1,125,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $10,034,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 93,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $1,021,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $11.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,677,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.10. The firm has a market cap of $478.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.08. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

