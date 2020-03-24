Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stock Holdings Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Alleghany worth $61,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of Y. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,791,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

NYSE:Y traded up $37.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $490.09. 11,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $700.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $764.57. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $847.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Y has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.