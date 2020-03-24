Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) had its price target lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

ARLP opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $493.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 20.36%. Alliance Resource Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 209,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 49,946 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

