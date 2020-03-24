Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 203,108 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,211,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,108 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of Exxon Mobil worth $712,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

