Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 315,176 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,176 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $670,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after acquiring an additional 686,335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after acquiring an additional 353,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,839,000 after acquiring an additional 266,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,875,000 after acquiring an additional 456,966 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $224.71 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.18.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

