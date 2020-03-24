Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 4,159,675 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. Nike comprises about 0.9% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.00% of Nike worth $1,576,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

NYSE:NKE opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.64 and a 200-day moving average of $93.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $11,138,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

