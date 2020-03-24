Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,924,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017,482 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 8.70% of Stericycle worth $505,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Stericycle by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,186,000 after purchasing an additional 439,266 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Stericycle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Stericycle by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Stericycle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average of $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Stericycle Inc has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

