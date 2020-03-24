Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599,581 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,371,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $111.14 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.48. The company has a market capitalization of $316.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

