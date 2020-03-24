Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,721,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855,884 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.48% of Pfizer worth $1,046,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

