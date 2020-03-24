Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,633,972 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633,972 shares during the period. Paypal makes up 0.7% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.01% of Paypal worth $1,287,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Paypal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Paypal by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Paypal by 10.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Paypal by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 66,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point began coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

Paypal stock opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.44 and its 200 day moving average is $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

