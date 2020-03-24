Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 166,585 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,469,608 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,585 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.20% of Xilinx worth $534,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Xilinx by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 851 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

XLNX stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.93. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. Xilinx’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

