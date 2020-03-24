Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 18,468 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,028,877 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.7% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.82% of Visa worth $3,011,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $135.74 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.43 and a 200-day moving average of $184.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.27.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

