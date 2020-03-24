Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 274,509 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,629,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,509 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.46% of Mastercard worth $1,382,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.33.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.53, for a total transaction of $12,351,944.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,486,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,734,789,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $203.30 on Tuesday. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.