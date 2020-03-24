Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 378,767 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,159,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,767 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 7.71% of Allegion worth $891,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 209,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,140,000 after acquiring an additional 132,700 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 26,364 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.14.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.98. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

