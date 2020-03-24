Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 491,399 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,809,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 491,399 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.58% of Starbucks worth $598,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.28. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.