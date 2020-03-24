Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 69,103 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,103 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.8% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.53% of Alphabet worth $4,896,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,581.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,056.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,357.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,321.87. The firm has a market cap of $736.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

