Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 172,219 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.77% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $733,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,183,000 after buying an additional 57,027 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 36,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,063 shares of company stock valued at $14,233,507 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $455.63 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $518.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $429.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

