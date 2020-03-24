Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,660,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,711 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.75% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $611,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.71.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

