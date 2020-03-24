Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,582,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457,315 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage makes up 0.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.27% of Monster Beverage worth $1,117,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Monster Beverage by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNST stock opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.08. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

