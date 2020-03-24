Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 65,232 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Amazon.com worth $1,769,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,737,866,000 after buying an additional 89,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,330.42.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,902.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,970.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,842.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

