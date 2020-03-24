Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,159,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 563,138 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.07% of Amphenol worth $666,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,962,000 after acquiring an additional 23,277 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,863,000 after buying an additional 416,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 431,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

