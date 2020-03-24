Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.59 Billion Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,506,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,799 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.0% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.61% of Facebook worth $3,593,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.95.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,970 shares of company stock worth $17,377,152. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $148.10 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.94 and its 200 day moving average is $195.65. The firm has a market cap of $426.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

