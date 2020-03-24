Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $526.71 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 110.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of QUALCOMM worth $526,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,849 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6,699.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,393,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $122,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 787.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $135,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.16. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

