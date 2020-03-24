Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $551.31 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,394 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of NextEra Energy worth $551,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 481,589 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after purchasing an additional 305,178 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $181.66 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.03. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.27.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $841,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,937,721 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

