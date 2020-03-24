Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $609.79 Million Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 155,321 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.13% of Sherwin-Williams worth $609,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $588.42.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $396.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $535.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.98.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.