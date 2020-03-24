Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $653.37 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,362,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 36,664 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.50% of United Technologies worth $653,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UTX shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

NYSE:UTX opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.81 and a 200-day moving average of $141.44. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

