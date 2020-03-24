Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $937.45 Million Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,509 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.22% of Anthem worth $937,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.46.

Shares of ANTM opened at $174.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.62 and a 200 day moving average of $274.34. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

