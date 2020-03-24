Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,132,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204,495 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.48% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $1,103,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

