Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,424,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,303 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.78% of Progressive worth $754,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,425,000 after buying an additional 1,913,085 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,270,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,112,000 after buying an additional 82,711 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Progressive by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,942,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,917,000 after buying an additional 749,119 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,130,000 after buying an additional 306,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,628,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,693,000 after buying an additional 1,134,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Progressive stock opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.90. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

