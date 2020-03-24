Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,418 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.8% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.45% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $1,392,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,286,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,195,000 after buying an additional 33,218 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,996 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,681,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,689,000 after buying an additional 39,435 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX opened at $202.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.33.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.56, for a total value of $849,780.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,457,492.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $302,188.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

