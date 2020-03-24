Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,680,047 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,292,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.25% of Intel worth $639,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.