Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 232,885 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,132,983 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.65% of Adobe worth $1,033,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total value of $4,004,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $307.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.03. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The firm has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

