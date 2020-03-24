Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,662,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 303,120 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.83% of Comcast worth $1,693,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,904,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,053,000 after acquiring an additional 281,206 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,703,000 after acquiring an additional 317,246 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,936,000 after acquiring an additional 951,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $603,496,000 after acquiring an additional 228,250 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

