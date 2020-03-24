Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 239,379 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,066,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 239,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Alibaba Group worth $650,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,034,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 93,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $176.34 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TH Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.