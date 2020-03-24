Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,493,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 502,741 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.67% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $814,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,231,000 after purchasing an additional 121,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,918,000 after purchasing an additional 443,415 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,427,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,333,000 after purchasing an additional 179,046 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,235,000 after purchasing an additional 108,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,079,000 after purchasing an additional 419,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $5,286,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,189,647.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,894,284 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $157.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.07 and a 200 day moving average of $226.49. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $154.52 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

