Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105,207 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 0.7% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.48% of Booking worth $1,272,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,152.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,696.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,911.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $22.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 79.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,931.73.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

