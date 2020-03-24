ALLUVA Hits One Day Volume of $31.00 (ALV)

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One ALLUVA token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM and Bilaxy. During the last week, ALLUVA has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. ALLUVA has a total market cap of $2,453.30 and $31.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.47 or 0.02609529 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00185371 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ALLUVA Profile

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. The official website for ALLUVA is alluva.com. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva. ALLUVA’s official message board is medium.com/@alluva.

ALLUVA Token Trading

ALLUVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLUVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLUVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

