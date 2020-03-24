Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stake Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,353,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 63,166 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,259,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.63.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $4,583,765.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,285,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,989 shares of company stock worth $19,091,758. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.22. 65,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,931. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.81 and a 12 month high of $134.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

