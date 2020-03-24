Alpha Token (A) Market Cap Hits $65,966.06

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. Alpha Token has a market capitalization of $65,966.06 and $263.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded down 88.8% against the dollar. One Alpha Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, EtherFlyer and CoinLim.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.02659571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00184574 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Alpha Token Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,466,137 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinLim, Token Store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

