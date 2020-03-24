Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lowered by Route One Investment Company L.P.

Route One Investment Company L.P. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 7.3% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Route One Investment Company L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $257,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.91.

Alphabet stock traded up $75.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,130.01. 3,618,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,354.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,321.08. The company has a market cap of $776.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

