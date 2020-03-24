Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,996 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Man Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Man Group plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $180,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Aegis upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.91.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $61.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,115.27. 1,178,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,957. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,354.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,321.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.