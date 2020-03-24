Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,442 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.09% of Alphabet worth $852,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.91.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $67.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,121.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,957. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,354.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1,321.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

