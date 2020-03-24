Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $308,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $224,201,000. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $75.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,130.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,618,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,891. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,354.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,321.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

