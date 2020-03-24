AltaCorp Capital Cuts NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$30.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at AltaCorp Capital from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 204.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of TSE NFI traded down C$1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.84. 1,305,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,935. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$9.86 and a 52-week high of C$39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.36.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

