Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Lowered to

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AYX. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.53.

AYX stock traded up $13.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,569. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $160.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 129,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $19,807,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.54, for a total transaction of $920,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,853 shares of company stock valued at $68,903,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alteryx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 91,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 29,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

